Kyra J. Overacker, 53, passed away Sunday 5 December 2021 at Memorial Hospital. She was born 21 July 1968 in Yakima, WA to Robert and Bobby (Wolff) Hengeveld. She attended East Valley High School in Yakima and graduated from Weatherford High School in Weatherford, TX.
During her working years, she had various employers including Tree Top and the Department of Agriculture, with her last position being with Labor & Industries.
Prior to her first stroke Kyra enjoyed playing pool, dancing and music. Since then she had enjoyed crafting, wood working, mushroom and brass hunting, camping and anything to do with the fresh mountain air.
Kyra is survived by her husband Micheal Overacker; her father Robert Hengeveld; her children Kaylla Simpson, Kordell Wright, and Korianna Wright; grandchildren Maycianna Moser-Simpson, Rhylee St.Aubin, Izibella Simpson, and Eli Carranza; her siblings Lori Willis, Hannah Hengeveld, Philip Hengeveld, Jeremiah Hengeveld, Jasmian Hengeveld, Crystal Gutierrez, David Guerra, Diana Callis, Grisel Contreras, Flor Guerra, David Dorow, Brandon Dorow, Janette Dorow, and Nathan, Dorow. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Bobby Hengeveld.
A memorial service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home in Yakima, WA on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
