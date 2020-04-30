Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation
Kyle Robert Buchholtz of Yakima, WA passed away on April 22, 2020 in Richland. He was born in San Jose, CA on September 24, 1997 to his parents Craig Anthony Buchholtz and Alicia Ellen Urwin. Kyle grew up in Yakima, WA and had lived in Richland the past two years. He worked as a Physicians Substitute and Plasma Processor. He also held his EMT-B credentials and had served with AMR to maintain his license.
Kyle was a kind, funny, loving, and beautiful young man. Many of his friends enjoyed his sense of humor and several commented on what a goofball he was. He was thoughtful and considerate. He was always willing to help when family, friends or co-workers needed him. He enjoyed reading about history and talking about politics. He was a wonderful young man and he will be missed by many. There is a Kyle shaped hole in the hearts of many.
Kyle loved being outdoors, whether it was going on hikes with his dog Mona and girlfriend Ellie or duck hunting with his friends. He also loved tennis and playing fetch with his dog at the park. His favorite tv shows were Top Gear UK, Seinfeld, Band of Brothers, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and his favorite movies were Saving Private Ryan and Django Unchained. He loved listening to music and his favorite comedians’ stand-up and podcasts. His favorite foods were taco-truck tacos, Panda Express, and Takis.
Kyle is survived by his mother Alicia (Brandt) Urwin; father Craig Buchholtz; brother Trevor Buchholtz; sister Jessica Buchholtz; grandmothers Janice Breitwieser and Lucille Buchholtz; great-grandmother Marjorie Dudgeon; aunt Tricia Dennison; uncles Jeff, Barry and Brad Buchholtz. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Robert Breitwieser and William Buchholtz; uncles Ryan Breitwieser and Bruce Buchholtz.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree through HillcrestFunerals.com or donate to a cause of your choice.
For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit Hillcrestfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In