Kyle Ray Tadlock was born Oct. 12, 1970 in Yakima. His unexpected and all too early passing occurred at his home in Olympia on April 3, 2021 from natural causes.
Kyle graduated from Davis HS and went on to earn his BA from WSU. Kyle was a standout football player for the Davis Pirates. He said, “playing football is my most favored HS memory.” He thrilled to the exhilaration of feeling the powerful torque from a big motorcycle or seeing how far and high he could fly through the air on skis. The Fadness grandparents provided many wonderful memories – large family gatherings of aunts, uncles, and cousins – traditional lutefisk meals and playing pool in their basement as well as trips to their remote cabin in MT that always ended up being a special time with the large family. Hunting and fishing led to many wonderful memories for him and his family and friends. Frequent family visits at his Tadlock grandparents’ farm in Addy, WA provided many more lasting memories: playing in the creek, riding 3-wheelers, hunting deer and turkeys as well as joining his Grandpa hunting elk on horseback in the Blue Mtns.
After college, Kyle’s career centered around Read Right – a unique reading program for those with reading difficulties. Read Right enabled literally thousand of students and adults to read and/or over come reading disabilities. He and his mother (who created Read Right) enjoined to develop and manage a business that was the focal point of his adult years and the legacy he leaves behind. Every reader that Read Right helped keeps that legacy alive.
To quote a friend speaking of Kyle: “Gentleness, sincerity, love, humility, curiosity—the layers of Kyle.”
Rest in peace – you are missed.
Kyle is survived by his mom Dee Tadlock, dad Larry Tadlock (Janet), brother Shane, uncle Doug Fadness (Pam), aunt Linda Way (Bill), and eleven cousins.
He was preceded in death by stepfather Lee Gilles, grandparents Wendell and Veda Tadlock/Ray and Florence Fadness and uncles Merle and Danny Tadlock.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Hilton Garden Inn (401 E. Yakima Ave.) on June 13 at 1 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In