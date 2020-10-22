Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
It is with great sorrow that the family of Kyle James McConnell announces his passing away on October 19, 2020. He is now in a happier place and is joining his mama, Jodi Smith, whom he has missed daily since she went to her heavenly home.
Kyle was born January 17, 1988 to Marvin (Butch) and Jodi (Whipple) McConnell in Yakima, Washington and lived there all his short life. He attended the Yakima and West Valley School Districts.
Kyle worked several jobs until he started working for Borton Construction, where he was injured on the job. For the next three years he was unable to work and was in constant pain. He started taking classes at Yakima Valley Community College hoping to become a civil engineer. A dream that will never come true.
Kyle enjoyed fishing and going camping. His special places were going up past Tampico and Clear Lake when he needed peace and quiet. His family and friends were his rock.
He was a born counselor helping many friends through times of trouble. He was a caregiver to his Papa Jim. He was kind and generous to all he knew. His absence will be leaving a huge void in all of those who knew him.
He leaves behind his daughter, Destini Mcconnell, whom he loved dearly, and his “special son” Joshua Davenport. He also leaves behind his grandmother, Marion Whipple, brother Stephen (Casie) Sieberts, sister, Brittany Fischer, stepfather, Cory Smith, Papa Jim Greger, father Butch McConnell, half-brother, Kannon, half-sister, Kamili, aunts, uncles, one niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jodi Smith.
Kyle will be timeless in the hearts of everyone who knew him.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). The service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link under Kyle’s obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
