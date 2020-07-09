Kyle Albert Smartlowit T-Noon

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Kyle Smartlowit passed away on July 7th of 2020 in his sleep at home, in Toppenish, Wa. Kyle was born on January 23rd of 1996 to Valerie and Wayne Smartlowit in Yakima, Washington. Kyle was an avid hunter and fisher, he always enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his parents and brothers. He liked going to car shows. In his short life he had touched so many lives, and made so many friends along the way. He was an avid gamer as well, his gamertag was InaudibleKyle. He loved helping his father around the house with yard work. He enjoyed traveling to powwows across Indian country. He worked as a security guard at Legends Casino and enjoyed doing that. Kyle was very family oriented, his biggest joys in life were his daughter JoyJoy, and his mate Sharice. Kyle is preceded in death by siblings: Jessica Smartlowit, Carolyn Smartlowit, Rhonda Clements, Wilma and Kevin Numkena, Nicholas Martinez, and Dolores Ybarra, and grandparents. He is survived by his daughter Serenity Joy Smartloiwt, Mate Sharice Peters, parents Valerie and Wayne Smartlowit, brothers Kurtis Smartlowit, Kevin Smartlowit, Dru Moses, and Marvin Martinez III, along with several aunts and uncles. Services will be held at the family home on July 9th, 2020 at 10 am, small Shaker service, followed by a quick viewing, then he will leave the family home at 11:30 am to his final resting place at the Toppenish Creek Cemetery in White Swan, Wa.
