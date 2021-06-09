On Tuesday May 11, 2021, Kwi Nam (Kwon) Vento, widow and mother of 5 passed away at the age of 67.
Kwi Nam was born on July 29, 1953 in Bonghwa-up, Kyongpuk-do, South Korea. She met Andrew Vento while he was stationed in South Korea. They married on July 19, 1982 in South Korea. She became an instant mother of 3 step-sons, Andrew Dewayne, Michael and Kuenekina Oliwiela (Paul). Together they had 1 daughter, Amae Lyn, and 1 son, Julian.
One of Kwi Nam’s greatest accomplishments was becoming a citizen of the United States. She went to school to learn English and then studied for the naturalization test. She became a citizen on April 13, 1995.
Kwi Nam loved to work in her large garden. You could see her in the garden sitting on her little stool pulling weeds. She also cooked delicious korean foods and her kimchi was so spicy! Her twin grandsons, Jacob and Joshua, would always chauffeur her around town.
Kwi Nam was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Vento. She is survived by her children, Amae (Shane) Merrill, Jullian Vento and her step-sons, Andrew Dewayne Vento, Michael Vento, Kuenekina Oliwiela, 2 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday June 11, 2021 at Korean Presbyterian Church at 4:00 pm. Casual dress. Donations can be sent to 11929 Wide Hollow Road, Yakima, WA 98908.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In