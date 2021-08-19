Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Kurtiss Vaughn Albertson, husband, father, grandfather and all around good friend was called to the Lord on August 12, 2021. He passed away at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, after being flown from Yakima, WA. Kurt was born on March 12, 1964 where he lived most of his life, in Wapato, WA. He attended and graduated from Wapato High School in 1983. Together Kurt and Mary had 2 boys and were about to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.
Kurt grew up on his family’s orchard and was 3rd generation farmer. His tree fruit knowledge was exceptional and he had a true passion for farming. He also had a career in the agricultural industry outside of his farm which started as a truck driver for Calhoun Fruit Company. He then owned his own welding business for several years, prior to joining Stadelman Fruit company where he started as a field man and eventual became the plant manager of their multiple warehouses in Washington and Oregon. In August 2019 he left there to become the Assistant General Manager at River Valley Fruit LLC (formerly Conrad & Adams LLC). Kurt was bigger than life, and always giving of his time. Everyone played an important part in making a business run was the way he treated people. Kurt was well respected in the Washington apple industry and was known for both his work in the field and the warehouse. His input proved to be invaluable over the years, too many growers to mention. Several growers refer to him as “Mr. Fruit Tree” and he will be greatly missed.
The love for the outdoors is what he is known for the most; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping with friends and family and gardening. His bbq skills were legendary, and often a gathering point for lengthy conversations. His smile was infectious when he was around his friends and family especially his granddaughter. He had an avid football fan and loved cheering on both his Seahawks and the Pittsburg Steelers.
Survivors left behind are his beloved wife Mary, two sons, Garet and Jason, granddaughter Evelyn, his mom Janet and brother Greg. He was preceded in death by his father Earl, grandparents LeRoy and Nadine Richards and Jack and Fern Fisher.
Visitation is planned at Keith and Keith Funeral Home for Friday August 20, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Monday August 23rd from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral will be on Tuesday August 24 at 10:00 am at Keith and Keith (901 Yakima Avenue), and burial will follow at the Reservation Cemetery near Harrah. He will be laid to rest next to his dad and grandparents. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandlkeith.com.
