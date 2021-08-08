Kurt Stephenson

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Kurt passed away very unexpectedly, July 9, 2021, at Virginia Mason in Seattle. He was born February 23, 1958, in Lancaster, California, to Jack and Ruth Stephenson. Later that year the family returned to Long Island, New York. In 1971, the family moved to Johnstown, Colorado.
While in Johnstown, Kurt worked for local farmers and skied as much as he could. After high school he attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. Kurt graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, with a degree in agronomy.
After graduation, he moved to Yakima to begin his 40-year career in the apple industry. He began at Forney’s, then Haas, and finally Roche Fruit Company, where he had worked at a job that he loved for 28 years. Kurt met Susan Reed and they married in San Francisco in 1986 and welcomed their daughter, Jordan Michelle, in 1989.
Kurt loved to ski, travel, explore the outdoors, garden, and he also enjoyed music and art. He looked forward to their annual trips to Cannon Beach. Kurt took a trip of a lifetime with his daughter Jordan when she was in high school. They traveled to Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France and England.
Kurt was a great husband, father and friend who was always willing to help anyone and everyone. He was smart, kind, generous and had a great sense of humor. He tolerated Sue’s menagerie.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan, and his daughter Jordan. He is also survived by his brother Eric Stephenson (Colorado), and sisters Christine Dowd (New York), Melissa Stephenson (Oregon), and Anne Estes (California).
A huge thank you to family, friends and coworkers who have reached out, and stepped in to help in so many ways. The kind words and flowers have meant so much to Sue and Jordan. It is all truly appreciated more than you know.
Memorial donations can be made to Yakima Humane Society or a charity of your choosing and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
