Korrina “China” Cardenas was called home Saturday, March 27, 2021. Korrina was born September 7, 1989 in Yakima WA to parents Lucille C. Leon and Sergio L. Leon. She attended Wapato School District from Kinder to 12th grade. She graduated with the class of 2009.
Korrina started her work career in the restaurant industry at the age of 19. Tony’s Steak House was her first job in this industry in the summer of 2009. This is where Korrina met her long-time love and husband Cris. Korrina had a smile and laugh that would make any room light up. She had an outgoing personality and was loved by many. Korrina had a unique way of connecting with people whether they were customers, regulars, friends or family. She found ways to connect with each and everyone.
At a young age Korrina was always very responsible and reliable. She often would watch and take care of her siblings, other nieces, nephews, and family members. Dolores Leon (sister), Stephanie (sister/niece) and Cody, Brandie (sister/niece), Cesar (nephew) and Maribel, Nyssa (niece) Jose, Carlitos (nephew) Cynthia, Daniel (nephew), Isabella (niece), Maya (niece), Maria (niece), great-great nieces and nephews Cain, Brizaida, Dhylan, Julian, Everlee, Kayden, and Amilia.
Korrina had a passion for music and dancing, always the life of the party. Korrina may be gone from this world, but she will never be forgotten she lives on in each and every one of us. We will always cherish the memories she left behind.
Korrina is survived by her husband Cris Negrete of Yakima, her father Sergio L. Leon of Mexicali, in-laws Nora and Melchor Mendez, her siblings, Juan Carlos Terrazas (Sophia) of Wapato, Sergio Cesar Leon (Edith) of Calexico, Patricia Sanchez (Carlos) San Luis, Daniel Leon (Denyse) Toppenish, Dolores J. Leon, Selah, Ray Negrete of Yakima, Leslie Mendez of Yakima, Diego Mendez of Yakima, Jose (Maria) of Yakima, Jesus Chapo Terrazas, of Wapato and special brother Mandeep Singh, Yakima. Korrina is also survived by extended family in Montana who she loved dearly.
Korrina was preceded in death by Mom, “Momma Lucy,” Lucille C. Leon.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family.
