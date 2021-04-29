Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kodie Ryan Murphy left the bonds of this earth on April 27, 2021. Kodie was born August 13, 1987.
Kodie had a brilliant mind with an ability to learn and solve problems. He was philosophical, a deep thinker and had great talent. He had the ability to use both his God-given intelligence and artistic gifts, playing any song on the guitar after listening to it once. Even though some took longer to master he was committed to playing a song until he was satisfied he had it just right. He loved to sing and had an amazing voice of his own but loved to try and mimic other musicians’ voices that would be above his pitch such as Nirvana and Chris Cornell and he would belt them out with fervor.
Kodie, you were a great joy to our lives, you were fun to be around, and conversations were always a joy. Our hearts are forever broken but your life has been made whole. We will miss your presence on this earth. Rest in God’s arms, until we see you again.
Kodie Ryan is survived by his mother, Tammy Murphy, his father Richard Murphy, his sister Nichole and brother-in-law Colton Dwenger, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Kodie was preceded in death by his niece, Mollee, his grandfather, Dick Murphy, and his great-grandparents.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 am, both held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral at West Hills Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
