Kitty (Kathaleen) Brazington Wyss

Kitty Wyss, age 80, of Spokane, WA (formerly from Yakima, WA), went to God’s loving arms from congestive heart failure on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Kitty is survived by her two grandsons, Chad Brazington and Miles Johnson, her mini-me, great-granddaughter River Brazington, and her cat Shemar. She is also survived by daughter Kim Wyssman, brother Larry Mayer and her two sisters Audrey Anstine and Louise Romanelli, and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. She also left behind 32 totes of clothes, 300 pairs of shoes, ten cans of hairspray, and 25 boxes full of pens and paper, plus numerous other random items that she thought she needed or others could use.
Kitty was born in 1940 to John and Ella Mayer at Orofino, ID. She was raised in Dayton, WA, finishing her education in the 8th grade. She then decided that work was better than school and, at the age of 15, set out to begin what would be a long career in apartment/motel management. She retired in 1995 as the manager of the then Days Inn at the Gearjammer Truck Stop in Union Gap, WA.
Kitty was truly one of a kind. If you ever met her, you would never forget her. She had a heart of gold, a very contagious smile, and a laugh that warmed your heart. However, she was best known for her SASS and quick wit and the ability to make people feel loved even if she just met them.
As a frugal bargain hunter and die-hard shopper, she would never pay full price for anything or walk away from a bargain. She loved to dicker for her treasures and cherished them all, and then would make up care packages for her loved ones, friends, and those in need. She would give the shirt off her back if it came down to it to help people. She loved to travel and would take gifts to the families she got to know while traveling, especially in Mexico.
Kitty loved her movies and most recently the computer game Criminal Minds, working the crossword puzzle in the local newspaper which she would buy at the Dollar Store a day old at half price, gotta save that buck!
Kitty is preceded in death by her parents John and Ella Mayer, sisters Jean Miller, Marie Braucher, and Nita Presnell, her brothers Gary Mayer and Bud Mayer. She will be truly missed by those that she loved and those that loved her. Per Kitty’s request, no services were held. She has been laid to rest at the Latah Lawn area at Riverside Cemetery in Spokane.
