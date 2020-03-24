Kirk James Whitney, born April 7, 1969, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA to Dean and Joyce Whitney. Kirk grew up in Grandview, WA on his parents’ farm. His later years he lived in Yakima, WA. He enjoyed working on cars and anything he could take apart and put back together. He is survived by his parents Dean and Joyce Whitney, brother Steve Whitney and family, sister Marcie Wall and family, and sons James, Brian, and Malcolm Whitney
Contact James Whitney thru Facebook or at (509) 307-3989 for information on arrangements.
