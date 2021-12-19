Kinnie Ray Blair was born 7-23-55 in Yakima, WA. He passed 11-20-2021, only 66. Kinnie graduated Naches High School in 1974, he joined the Army and married the girl next door, and had his daughter Amanda. He had fun being a driver in the Army, got out in 1977, honorable discharge. Next 5 years he worked for Jerry Steel driving truck and other odd jobs. He worked for Longview Fiber, and got his name on the wall for the most boxes done in a day. Kinnie had a second child, Danyel. In 1982 at 27 Kinnie met his second wife, Idajean, 20, and her son Richard, knowing each other 6 weeks, meeting at Last Chance Tavern Friday the 13th. Next 39 years working on a 300 acre apple orchard in Royal City. Moved back in 1984, had a son Kalin in 1988. Later working for Stewart Stephens and Sons Construction building homes, helping with Selah and Davis High Schools, the clock at the college, and clubhouse at Apple Tree Golf Course, leaving his KB on everything. He enjoyed camping at Boulder Cave and Tampico. Kinnie loved a good fire, good beer, good people, and living a good life as a kind, sweet, loving man.
Kinnie leaves behind his wife, 2 sons, 2 daughters, and 6 grandkids. Kinnie went to be with his father and mother Marland and Ruth, his sister Virginia May, her husband Eugene Ford, his other sister Joyel and her husband Eugene Russel, and his only brother Jim “Jack” Blair. Kinnie will be forever missed.
