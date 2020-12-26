Valley Hills Funeral Home
Kimberly Kay Cruz, 62, of Wapato died December 19, 2020. Kim was born October 15, 1958 in Bremerton, Wa. to the late David B. Simmons & Sharon L Cheney.
It would be wrong to say that Kimberly lost her battle because she never gave up fighting.
Kimberly’s first job was working in agriculture as a young child with her father and siblings. Then as a nursing assistant and cook in nursing homes. She always arrived early to prepare. Kim was a natural caregiver. She put her heart into what she did. Her smile lit up a room.
Kim’s known to have helped many people over the years. All who met her enjoyed her humor, her kindness. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome. Recently she joined a TOPS group and made many friends.
One of Kim’s best features was her amazing way of making family when hers weren’t around. In fact, she changed the way an entire block functioned at one point her life, having nearly everyone from the nearby houses calling her “momma kim” and treating her with the most respect.
She was always a true giver too, never hesitating to invite people around her to dinner, or even just to hear your frustrations. No one was ever left out when Kim was around, that’s for sure.
She loved craft time with her grandkids. Kimberly really was everyone’s beloved grandma.
This included nieces and nephews, children of friends and friends of friends. She not only took care of them as a grandmother would but she would check in on them always, bring them little gifts and always made them feel special. She dedicated the last 14 years of her life to being the best grandma!
Kim loved dolphins & her beloved Seahawks. She enjoyed painting. Kim made many beautiful paintings for her grandkids and nieces and nephews that they will cherish. Kim loved spending time in the kitchen. She enjoyed cooking extra dinners and sending them over. She could make monumental dinners with so few ingredients. Her enjoyment grew as you told her you enjoyed them too. If you knew her you know talking about recipes were some of her favorite conversations.
She took in family pets that grandkids weren’t allowed to keep just so they could visit them at her place.
She loved to sing. She loved poetry. She was a woman of faith. She believed in prayer.
She was kind, non-judgmental, welcoming, positive, forgiving and humble. She never shamed or belittled anyone. She always figured people had a reason for being a certain way. She was strong, independent & a passionate woman.
Kim always saw the best in people. In a conversation with siblings we spoke about how embarrassed we’d be that mom would know we weren’t perfect. As one of us began to explain… I laughed. Because our mother would never make anyone feel ashamed or embarrassed. She would tell us to do better. Everyone makes mistakes.
Kim began sewing her own colorful dresses and the grandkids knew who to call when they needed a stuffed animal stitched. Kim was always happy to do so. Surgeon grandma to the rescue.
Kim didn’t mind helping & that included driving when no one else wanted to. She always asked if you needed anything from town. She made countless trips to the dollar store with her grandchildren over the years.
We were driving to Seattle once and we talked and talked. She told me about her childhood. I started asking her questions in my grandpa’s southern accent. I’m not a very funny person so she couldn’t stop laughing. She needed to change her clothes by the time we hit Seattle.
I am grateful to have had you so close for these years. She taught us never to take advantage of people… I only wish I’d taken advantage of time. We are honored and privileged to have had her as our mother and to have shared her with so many. Until I can embrace you again.
A special thank you to the staff at Toppenish Hospital who cared for her until the end.
Kim is survived by her daughter Angelica (Juan) Martinez & Jesus (Raquel) Cruz; her grandchildren Anahí (Erick) Villanueva, Iris (Alex) Betancourt, Gabriela, Noeh & Moises Martinez, Jullian & Jayden Cruz; great-grandchild Xavier Villanueva; her siblings David (Doris) Simmons, Wesley Simmons, Betty Franzoni, Jeanne Olivas & Rocky (Laura) Simmons; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Kim is preceded in death by her son Gabriel Peña, sister, Mary Lou Ruelas & father David B. Simmons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In