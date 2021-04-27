Rainier Memorial Center
Kim Leslie Bailey, 63 of Yakima, WA passed away on April 19th, 2021. She was born in Toppenish, WA on June 20th, 1957 to Ken and Marie Gibbins. She graduated high school at South Kitsap in Port Orchard, WA in 1975.
Kim followed her passion and graduated nursing school from YVCC in Grandview, WA. She especially loved working at St. Elizabeth/Regional Hospital in the critical care unit for 32 years.
She married her high school sweetheart Rick Bailey at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA on July 4th, 1975. They were married for 45 years and had two children, a son Kristopher and a daughter Karra.
She was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Gibson. She is survived by her parents Ken and Marie Gibbins of Yakima, WA, sisters Pam Jones of Oklahoma, Merry Nordberg of Yakima and Noelle James of Selah, her husband Rick Bailey, children Kristopher Bailey of Moxee, WA and Karra Bailey of Vancouver, WA. Finally, two grandchildren, Koltin Hoffman and Lillian Bailey.
Her favorite destination was Cannon Beach, Oregon where she could enjoy the ocean and relax. Her tiny companion, Gentry, will miss all of their adventures together.
There will be no services. Rainier Memorial Center assisted the family with their arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In