Rainier Memorial Center
Kim Elise Haines Carter was born on June, 22, 1957 to Robert and Florene Haines. She left this world unexpectedly to a greater place free of her pains on September 27, 2020.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, father Robert, mother Florene and sibling Craig Haines.
Kim is survived by her brother, Marty (Jackie) Haines; their children, Michelle (Jay) Burket and Christopher Haines. She also left three beautiful grandchildren, Christian Burket, Wyatt, Haines and Olivia Haines.
Kim was raised in Yakima and graduated from Eisenhower High School. She moved to Montana for a while but came back to work in the medical and pharmacy fields. She was also a member of the PT Cruiser Club here in Yakima years ago. She moved to Seattle where she lived her remaining years.
Kim was very caring with a great sense of humor combined with a colorful personality. Kim was a very strong willed lady. She loved all of her cats that she had as well as fishing on her boat in the Westport area.
“She will be missed greatly.” At this time there will be no service.
