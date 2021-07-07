Valley Hills Funeral Home
Ki Jim passed away at home peacefully on Sunday July 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Survivors include his mother Barbara Jim and children Jacob Jim (Losh-lu), I’Ahna (Ptís) and Korey Jim (Uté-knit). He is preceded by his father Russell Jim (Kiaux), his maternal grandparents Willard and Catherine Arquette, and his paternal grandmother Rose Hadley Jim.
Ki worked as a closed-area gate guard for the Yakama Nation. At age 3, he took his drum and would follow Washaat Services with his father at Toppenish Creek Longhouse. Also at age 3, he was a Star Wars fanatic. His mother could not skip one page in the storybook. His grandmother brought him to the movie several times. At age 4, his father taught him and his sister Valori the game chess. He played chess with Dr. Karl Stozek; he won every time. Also at a young age, he learned horseback riding in the closed area, on the Eel Trail, and through lava-bed tails up into the snowline of Mt. Adams. At twelve years old he shot his first deer on 1/19/87. His first kill ceremony was held 5/9/87. The rifle that was used for the first kill was a 30/30, it was given to him by his Tilla Willard Arquette. It was the last gift to his grandson. For this reason, he kept the rifle and during the give-away he gave a different rifle.
He loved basketball. His hero was Michael Jordan. He was an excellent cook. We will cherish his barbecue on Mother’s Day. He brought his children together for barbecue also.
There will be a viewing at Toppenish Longhouse Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 3 p.m., have an overnight service, and burial at the Umtuch-Logie Cemetery at Sunrise on Wednesday July 7, 2021. The family emphasizes social distancing, hand-washing, and mask wearing during the services.
