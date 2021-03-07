Valley Hills Funeral Home
Kevin Russel Lines was born March 31, 1976 to Donald and Myra Lines in Yakima, Washington. Kevin was welcomed home by his parents and grandparents, Don and Judy Lines and Marion and Peggy Towell. Kevin leaves behind his wife, Susie, to whom he loved heart and soul; their love was truly a match made in heaven. Kevin is also survived by his brother, Joel Lines (Sue Ellen) of Yakima, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends rooted in the Yakima valley.
Kevin grew up in Yakima with a love of the outdoors, beginning with his Boy Scout days he enjoyed doing with his father. Kevin was a 1995 graduate of Highland High School, and after graduation Kevin entered YVCC with a love of sports broadcasting. After leaving YVCC, Kevin began working at various jobs in the community, mostly retail and security where Kevin made many connections and friends. Susie shares how they never went anywhere that Kevin did not run into someone he knew and the outpouring of love the family has received is proof of that. Kevin’s last job was the work he was doing supporting adults with intellectual disabilities. Kevin really enjoyed his work at Community Living and will be missed by his clients and coworkers. Kevin loved all sports, baseball, basketball, football, you name it, Kevin loved it. His first love being the Seattle Seahawks, he was truly a 12th man. With that in mind his brother Joel asked that attendees of Kevin’s memorial wear their fan gear of any team or sport in honor of Kevin’s love of the games.
The family wants you to know that Kevin was at peace with his passing, this is credited to his incredible devotion to the Lord and his church family at Breakthrough Church where he and Susie were members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday the 12th of March at 11:00 am at Breakthrough Church (1220 Business Parkway, Yakima, WA 98908). Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
