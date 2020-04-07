July 9, 1964 - March 30, 2020
Seattle, Washington, Kevin Randall Renteria, 55, passed away March 30th at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA due to health complications.
Born in Vancouver, WA in 1964 and raised in Yakima, WA.
Preceded in death by his father Bennie Renteria Jr., survived by his grandmother Lurene Renteria of Yakima, WA, mother Diana Keudell, step father Bob Keudell, siblings Chris Renteria, Debbie Renteria Voss, Bennie Renteria III, Kimberly Renteria Holm, and Jason Bennett, 6 uncles, 2 aunts, and 13 1st cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In