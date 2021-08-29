Kevin Olson, born on September 25, 1962, lost his courageous battle with cancer on August 4, 2021. He was born at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington to Chet and Judy Olson and in 1967 they moved to Yakima, Washington. Kevin graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1980 with a football scholarship to Walla Walla Community College. He graduated with an Associates in Arts degree and went on to attend Portland State University on a football scholarship where he earned his degree in finance.
He started his working career in Portland, Oregon at Tektronix in their finance department and eventually moved down to Silicon Valley for several job opportunities. One of which was Treasurer of Gilead Sciences. In 2015 Kevin chased his entrepreneurial spirit and started his own successful business.
It was in California where he met his wife, Pamela Karwoski. They married on December 6, 2006 in Las Vegas and went on to have two sons, Parker Olson (16) and Hunter Olson (13). His family meant the world to him. The best times were those spent at their time share in Hawaii and around their pool at home in San Jose. He was an avid 49ers fan, a master diver and loved riding his motorcycle.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Judy Olson and brother Darren Olson. Kevin is survived by his wife, Pamela, his two sons Parker & Hunter, his father, Chet Olson and step mother Paula Olson, and his sister Vicki Hummel along with aunts, uncles and nieces.
Kevin was a gentleman among gentlemen, a terrific father, son and brother. Those that knew him respected him and enjoyed his company up until the day he left this earth. Our hearts are filled with sorrow and sadness however Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.
