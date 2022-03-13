Kevin L Fitzgerald

Kevin Fitzgerald was born December 11, 1951 in Bellingham, WA to Orlan and Dolores Fitzgerald. He was raised on dairy farms, first in Custer, WA and then in Valley, WA, near Chewelah. Kevin graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah in 1970. He went to Eastern Washington University on a ROTC scholarship, graduating in 1974, and entered the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant.
In 1976 Kevin married Charlene Thompson in Baumholder, Germany, Kevin’s duty station. His military career took them to Germany twice, Augusta, GA, El Paso, TX, Italy and Joint Base Lewis McChord, near Tacoma, WA. Kevin had unaccompanied tours to Turkey and South Korea. He retired from military service in 1994.
Kevin worked for the State of Washington Department of Child Support Enforcement in Tacoma and Fife, WA for 22 years, retiring a second time in 2016.
Kevin passed into the loving arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior on December 30, 2021 at home in Yakima, WA, peacefully with his family surrounding him. He was known as a kind and thoughtful man, a willing volunteer, a fair and skilled supervisor, and forever devoted to his family. This gentle giant will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 45 years, Charlene Fitzgerald, son Ryan Fitzgerald and wife, Tara, of Steilacoom, WA, and daughter Kathryn Fitzgerald, of Yakima, WA. He is also survived by his mother Dolores Fitzgerald, brother Bradley Fitzgerald (Phyllis) of Valley, WA, sisters Lana Renner (Mark) of Spokane, WA, Melanie Darnielle (Murry) of Colville, WA, and Karla Fitzgerald of Harrington, WA. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Donna Thompson of Yakima and many extended family members. Family members who have preceded him are father Orlan Fitzgerald and brother Vaughn Fitzgerald.
Memorial services will be held in Yakima, WA on Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Yakima Covenant Church and in Steilacoom, WA on Saturday, April 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Steilacoom Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made by mail to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385, or online at https://secure.seattlecca.org.
Donations may also be made to the Yakima office of The American Red Cross, cash/checks with memo to “local chapter” taken to the Red Cross office at 302 S. 2nd St. Yakima, WA 98901. Online donations can be made online at redcross.org with “local chapter” designation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in