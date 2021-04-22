Kevin Krieger, 64, of Yakima, Washington, passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Kevin battled prostate cancer for three difficult years with so much strength, courage and determination. Kevin was born in Yakima on March 24th, 1957, to Loretta and George Krieger. He graduated from Eisenhower Senior High school in 1975. Kevin swam competitively for both Eisenhower and the YMCA and had the medals and muscles to show for it. He graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Economics, a minor in Romance Languages, and a Master’s in Business (MBA). He met his wife, Debbie, in college when they both lived in Terry Lander Hall. They connected through their love of languages and world travel. They spent a year together studying at the Universidad de Sevilla in Seville Spain and traveling Europe before returning to the University of Washington to complete their education. Upon graduation, Kevin and Debbie relocated to California where Kevin became the chief financial officer (CFO) of a large furniture company. They later returned to Yakima where Kevin earned his CPA and over the last 30 years went on to become the CFO of several large companies. He found his passion when he joined CFOSelections (where he later became a partner). There he worked with companies as a part-time or interim CFO or advisor. Going into different companies and finding solutions to their problems was “his calling.” He treated every company as if it was his own. He was giving, loving, adventurous, so incredibly smart and curious. He loved cracking jokes and never wore matching socks because it signified to him that he didn’t take life too seriously. He had a quick wit, could always be counted on for a laugh AND was an accountant – a rare combination. Kevin loved his girls. His daughters, Danielle and Julia, were his pride and joy. Their partners, Casey and Zach, were the sons he never had. He was surrounded with “dachshund love” during his cancer battle and delighted in playing with Gilbert, Bella, Alfie, and Archie.
He loved to travel with his family and took several wonderful trips to cabins in Washington, a beach house in California, driving to Oregon to see the eclipse, and two amazing trips to Spain in the last few years.
Kevin was predeceased by his father George A. Krieger and grandparents Rose Planisheck Krieger and George P. Krieger. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his daughters Danielle (Casey Warren) and Julia (Zach Holcomb), his mother Loretta Krieger, and his sister Dana Moore. Services will be held virtually on Saturday, April 24th at 11 AM. If you would like more information please contact the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Yakima Habitat for Humanity or Yakima Rotary Foodbank.
