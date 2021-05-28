Kevin Foss

August 19, 1984 - May 2, 2021
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Kevin Richard Foss, our beloved son, brother, uncle, friend and father passed unexpectedly on May 2nd, 2021 at his home in Maple Valley.
Kevin was born to Rick and Chris Foss on August 19, 1984 at Yakima’s Memorial Hospital. Even as a toddler Kevin showed signs of the friendly, caring man he would grow into, talking to anyone he ran into. In school this trait often got him a “is very social” on his report cards.
Wapato was Kevin’s home for the majority of his life where he attended school from kindergarten through graduation in 2003. Kevin enjoyed the company of his many friends all through school. In high school he participated in sports enjoying soccer and lettering in track. The highlight of his senior year was being selected as Mr. WaHi 2003 in the first pageant held in 20 years.
After graduation Kevin went to work for Western RV followed by a time at Cub Crafters. While at Cub Crafters he bought his first motorcycle, a Yamaha RG 650 sport bike. His adventures on the bike were cause for many stories, laughs and some concerned moments for his parents. Because of his love of motorcycles Kevin decided to enroll in MMI (Motorcycle Mechanics Institute) in Phoenix, AZ. He excelled in MMI and graduated 2nd in his class. After completing school he spent time in California working on motorcycles. Unfortunately, due to the recession, people stopped riding and maintaining the high end bikes he was qualified to work on and the work dried up.
He returned home and went to work for Star Rental in Yakima, eventually transferring to Everett, WA to be closer to his, then, girlfriend. Kevin became a member of the IBEW and started his apprenticeship as a low voltage electrician. When he found out he was going to be a father he was thrilled! He loved being a father and when his second son was born he was over the moon. Had he had the chance Kevin would have continued to grow in his role as a caring, loving, and devoted father.
Those of you who knew Kevin, even in passing, know about this love, his big heart, that smile that could light up the room and his devotion to the Seahawks!
Kevin is preceded in death by his grandparents: Jacob Van Belkum, and Gunvald and Marie Foss and his sister Jill Foss.
He is survived by: his parents Rick and Chris Foss, brother Aaron Foss (Monica), his two sons Jacob Raphael Foss, Benjamin Rodrick Foss (Claudia, their mother), his niece Mariah Foss, nephew Landon Foss, his aunt Vickie Jacobson of Issaquah, WA and his aunt Inga Stovner (Ron) of Fairfax VA, many cousins and lots and lots of friends who loved him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local humane society or a charity of your choice. The family is being taken care of by Flintoft’s Funeral Home in Issaquah, 425-392-6444. You may visit and leave a memory or message at www.flintofts.com.
Kevin, we know you are resting in the arms of angels free of pain, free of worry and free of anxiety. We love you and miss you, till we meet again. Go Hawks!!
