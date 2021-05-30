Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kevin E. Callow, 79, passed away on May 24, 2021. He was the Development Engineer for the City of Yakima from June 1993 to November 2004. He was born in Butte, MT to Merton E. and Frances (McCarthy) Callow on September 21, 1941.
Kevin graduated from Northern Montana College and taught industrial arts to high school students in Lakeview, Oregon while also being the school’s ski team coach. He operated a shop on a wharf in Seattle where he dived and sold items found on the ocean floor, scaled mountains in Colorado, till coming to Yakima where he settled.
Kevin is survived by two brothers, Philip M. (Robin) of Albuquerque, NM and Arthur R. (Linda) Callow of Belleview, NE, along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Sun Valley Shooting Park in Kevin’s name and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. A private service will be held. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
