Kevin Ahlert Larson died suddenly January 19, 2020, in Northern California. He was 33 years old. Kevin was born in Yakima, Washington August 6, 1986. He attended West Valley schools and was active in sports and JROTC. He played soccer from the age of five years and through his senior year. Even after high school, he played on recreation leagues, oftentimes on teams with sister Lindsay.
In JROTC, Kevin participated in many interschool drill team competitions and enjoyed Spring Camp at Fort Lewis. He was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol. The German language came easy to Kevin. He spent a year as a German exchange student and became quite fluent. While in Germany, he also studied Tae-kwon-do.
Kevin was a Cub Scout and then a Boy Scout, earning his Eagle Scout award. He was proud of his finished Eagle project – a cement stairway leading from the parking lot to the front porch of his church – Christ Lutheran. He enjoyed the National Boy Scout Jamboree in Virginia. Kevin was a confirmed member of Christ Lutheran, and as a young adult served on the Fellowship Committee.
Kevin attended Yakima Valley College earning associate degrees in Fire Science and Emergency Medicine. He was a volunteer with the West Valley Fire Department and employed by AMR Ambulance.
He then attended the University of Washington and was accepted into the Air Force ROTC program. He majored in Germanic Studies and minored in Aerospace Studies. With no prior football experience, he walked on to the UW Husky football team as a safety. Unfortunately, he never played due to an injury in practice. He was commissioned in December 2011 as a 2nd Lieutenant, receiving the Distinguished Graduate award.
He completed flight training and earned the Top Gun Award. He was stationed at Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas as an RPA or drone pilot - call sign “Flash.” He was promoted to Captain and decorated with numerous citations. Kevin will be remembered as a loving son, brother and uncle; a fiercely loyal friend, generous and caring; a true servant to his community and his country.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, an uncle, and sister Darla Napora. He leaves behind his parents, Darold and Laura Larson; sister Heather Jasso, and nieces Jordan and Isabell; sister Jennifer Mitchell, and sister Lindsay Angulo and family. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Becca Triano.
Funeral services will be held on February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church (1604 W. Yakima Avenue). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church (5606 W. Lincoln Ave., Yakima 98908 for the Fellowship Hall remodel). Please visit www.valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
