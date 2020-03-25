Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kent Lee Joly of Yakima, age 69, passed away at Yakima Memorial Hospital on March 17, 2020 of cardiac complications, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital on September 19, 1950, to Erwin “Hap” and Betty Joly. He attended Yakima schools, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1968. While at Eisenhower, Kent and his twin brother, Brent, organized the first Eisenhower bowling leagues, a precursor to bowling as a sport at Eisenhower.
Kent married the love of his life, Sallie (Parks), in 1974. They had two children who he adored very much: a son, Jeff who married Theresa, and gave him two grandchildren, Lilyanna and Cooper (who he teased that his name should have been spelled with a “K” like papa’s name); and a daughter, Melissa, who gave him a granddaughter, Hailey, whom he lovingly called “Goofer.”
Kent was an avid bowler and golfer in his youth. He and Sallie enjoyed going to bowling tournaments together and with his children. He loved spending time with good friends camping, playing softball or cards. His family was known as “water babies” because he took his family camping wherever there was water to enjoy water skiing, jet skiing and swimming with good friends and family as the kids grew up. He worked as a counter man for P & F Automotive Warehouse for close to 40 years. He was knowledgeable, highly conscientious and dedicated to his customers. He was a jokester and would pick on you until he got to you and then would giggle with a big grin.
Kent was a loving husband, father, and Papa. He could always be counted on to help. He never missed one of his children’s sports games as they were growing up. He continued to support them into adulthood as he enjoyed watching them play softball. He loved watching all sports whether it was his children, nieces and nephews, or grandchildren. He also rarely missed a Seahawks, Mariners or Huskies game.
He was preceded in death by his mother Betty, father Erwin “Hap” and his brothers Mike and Brent. He is survived by his loving wife Sallie, son Jeff (Theresa), daughter Melissa, grandchildren Hailey, Lilyanna, and Cooper, sister Ronda Campbell, as well as many nieces and nephews. Family was his life and he will be missed by many.
The celebration of life is being delayed and will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or to cancer research in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In