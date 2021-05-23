Kent Douglas Morthland, 76, of Boise, Idaho passed away on May 12, 2021, peacefully in his home after a long battle with cancer. Kent was born December 12, 1944 in Topeka, Kansas, and grew up in Yakima, Washington. A private service with full military honors was held May 18th at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, and private interment at the Boise Veterans Cemetery will follow on June 1st. Please visit https://www.aldenwaggoner.com/kentmorthland to view the full obituary, leave a memorial, or to access the video of his service.
