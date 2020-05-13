Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Kenny Watson, 88, of Yakima, Washington, went to his Heavenly Father in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family on May 7, 2020.
Kenny was born April 26, 1932, at Denny Farms in Dobbs Hollow, McCreary County, KY. He was born to Harvey Watson and Burnettie Smith. He was the oldest of eleven children. Dad went to school in a little red caboose which was dropped off by the local railroad company. Later he attended school in a one room school house at Bell Farm. He attended school to the fifth grade. His first job was with the forest department as a fire fighter. At the age of 21 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was sent to boot camp in Bracken Ridge, KY. Dad became a proud member of the 101st Airborne Division “Screaming Eagles.”
Then he was stationed at Fort Lewis, WA. While at Fort Lewis his company was sent to Yakima, WA to be the background for the movie, “To Hell and Back” with Audie Murphy. While in Yakima he spotted what would later be his wife, Dorselene Ann Green, walking by a local diner. He told his best friend Levi Smith, “She’s gonna be my wife!” They married three months later on December 18, 1954. They moved back to Kentucky. He got a job in Muncie, Indiana at Ball Brothers where he made ball flats for glass fruit jars. Mom and dad then moved back to Yakima, WA after the loss of their first child. They had five children.
When they returned to Yakima, dad worked at an orchard in Wapato, then for Sunquist Orchards in Selah. A year later, he began working at Bowden’s Auto Parts. At that time, Bowden’s was just a small two pump Shell gas station. He retired from Bowden’s after 36 years of service. Dad was also a volunteer firefighter for the Fruitvale Fire Department and a Fire Commissioner.
Dad was a proud lifetime member of Cobalt Lodge 24 of Yakima since 1971, and a Scottish Rite of Free Masonry since 1973. Dad was also a member of The American Legion, Post # 0036.
Dad loved his family and all events where we could be together. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting; he trapped, tanned out the hides and sold them. He made his own fishing poles, tied flies, and reloaded ammunition. He treasured his time watching WWE with his grandsons, Matt and Jon.
Before dad’s dementia got worse and the Stay At Home order came he walked the Yakima Valley Mall daily for many years. He met many wonderful people and enjoyed their company. He would show pictures and brag about the accomplishments of his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. We have countless cherished memories with dad.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Memorial Hospice Cheri Alexander for being accommodating and understanding during this difficult time. Ronda Edwards, thank you for your care, compassion, and support and staying nights with us before his final days. Thank you, Scott Klepach, Jr., Chaplin at Virginia Mason Memorial, for your spiritual blessings during this difficult time.
Kenny is survived by his loving wife Dorselene (Green) of 65 years, daughters Dorinda Watson-Cunha (Joseph), and Loretta Watson (Crystal Marey), son Kenneth (Nancy) Watson, adopted daughter, Yvonne Ullas (Linda Wood), grandchildren, Melissa Petersen, Kadie Watson Fraizier (Christopher), Emily (Michael) Baldwin, Matt Watson, Jon Watson, Christina (Christian) Figueroa, Jenelle Ryan, Christy Doan-Bock (Monica), and Sarah Basisinger, brothers LeRoy Watson and Harvey Jr. Watson (Mary), sisters Joyce Ross and Reda Sue (David) Miller, sister in law Alma Gayken, one great grandchild, Josephine June Baldwin, and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Burnettie Watson (KY), brothers Charlie Ray Watson (WA), and Sullivan Watson (Ohio), sisters Nancy Susie Watson (KY), Berthie Alma Bell (KY), Cloten Dolen (KY), and Lena Fay Barnett (KY), sister in law Rebecca Watson (Ohio), daughter Karen Ann Watson (KY) and son Lynn Adrian Watson (WA).
No funeral will be held due to current Covid19 restrictions. Keith and Keith Funeral Home is in charge of a private family graveside gathering. He will be laid to rest at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park and Crematory Cemetery in Yakima, WA. Memorial donations may be made to.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
