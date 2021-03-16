Kenny Gwinn

Pioneer Memorial Services
Kenneth (Kenny) R. Gwinn passed away from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Lung Disease on March 4, 2021 in Moses Lake, WA. He was born on August 14, 1956 to Charles and Margaret (Stuber) Gwinn of Wapato, WA. Kenny was an enrolled member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe-Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Kenny attended Parker Heights, Wapato Junior High and then went on to attend high school at Chemawa. After graduation he hit the road with our Dad to become one of the best truck drivers ever! He always appreciated Dad teaching him the ins and outs of being a truck driver and made a lifelong career in doing so until his illness forced his early retirement. Kenny loved to go to the mountains, he loved to fish, hunt and camp.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Kelley of Moses Lake, WA, his children Heather, Margie, Robert, Nick and Lacey and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his siblings, Sandy Aleck-Ohms, Elizabeth Gwinn, Melissa Castilleja, and Shirley Alvarado, and one uncle, Marvin Stuber of Garibaldi, OR. He is preceded in death by his son Kenny Jr., our Dad and Mom, our brother Jim Aleck Sr. and several aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Graveside services will be at the Wapato Reservation Cemetery on Friday March 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm. (Please practice safe COVID-19 protocols, masks and 6 ft. apart.)
