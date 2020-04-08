Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Kenneth William Cyr, 94, of Yakima, Washington, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Highgate Senior Living.
Ken was born November 12, 1925 in Yakima to William J. and Margaret E. (Sallee) Cyr. He graduated from North Yakima High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII and in Korea. On September 17, 1949, he married Irene Ruth Eims of Yakima. Their children are Mariann Cyr (James Tchobanoff), Gerald E. Cyr (Karen), Thomas A. Cyr (Judie), James D. Cyr (Norma), Charles J. Cyr (Nancy) and Jon P. Cyr (Tammy). He has 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. After Irene’s death, he married Katherine Kendel Schultz of Barrhead, Alberta, on May 23, 1987. He is survived by brother, Robert B. Cyr.
He started his lifetime career as a truck driver with Cyr Transfer, and then worked for Block Distributing Co. and Noel Canning & Bottling. In retirement, he enjoyed driving an RV, the “Itchy Foot”, around the U.S. and spending winters in Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret, his wife Irene (1981), his wife Katherine (2010), his sister Lavina Ash (2007), and his son Thomas (2012).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima, WA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
