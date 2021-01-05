Kenneth Wayne Mark, born February 17, 1936 in Yakima, Washington to Jessie Helen & Donald Mark. Ken died at home on December 28, 2020 in Yakima, Wa.
Ken attended school in Yakima graduating from Yakima Senior High in 1954. He followed up at YVCC with an associate degree in journalism in 1956.
Ken’s parents were in the mountain resort business. First with Silver Beach Resort on Rimrock Lake and then becoming the first restaurant operators at White Pass Ski Lodge. This is where his love for the outdoors began.
In 1956 after college, he enlisted in the Air Force. He worked as a journalist, photographer, radio news writer and announcer, and airman. When he had seen enough of Texas, it was off to Seoul, Korea. He had some amazing stories of his time there.
Ken returned to Yakima and married Audrey on December 26, 1960. They had a daughter Leanna. In 1961 they followed work to Centralia, Washington and remained there until retirement in 1997. In 1962 they welcomed their son Eric. Eric had as much love for activities as his dad. Boat racing, kite flying, r.c. cars, and motorcycles. Ken, Eric, and Leanna all loved theater. Ken and Eric also both had careers with WA state. Leanna joined the army, married Tom Bankers, and welcomed their first grandson, Kenneth Curtis (KC). Leanna passed away shortly after his birth. Ken (KC) found that he had the same love for r.c. cars after a visit at about the age of 13 with his grandma & grandpa.
In 1996, Eric welcomed their second grandson, Ethan Mark. Ethan also had many of the same likes and hobbies as his dad & grandpa. Including music, fast cars, and enjoying the outdoors.
After retirement in 1997, Ken and Audrey headed to Arizona. They enjoyed cowboy shooting, comedy clubs, and craft work. Audrey passed in 2007 after a lengthy illness.
Ken said he had 3 extraordinary women in his life. First his mother who pushed him to follow his dreams. Second was Audrey, who he had built a family and a life with. Finally, Patty, who he built his new and final season of life with. They had both lost their spouses of almost 50 years and they had both lost children. They were ready to have some light back in their lives. They were married May 2008.
Ken had written a book of all his adventures, titled “the bucket is empty.” His bucket was truly empty. He had flown in planes, raced hydroplanes, instructed scuba diving (dove with Jacques Cousteau), climbed Mt. Adams with his best friend Dennis, and been a sports announcer, mountain man, radio writer, a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Ken is survived by his wife, Patty Mark, son Eric Mark, brother Gary Mark, step daughters Debbie Lytle and Stacy Rodriguez, grandsons Kenneth Bankers, Ethan Mark, and Jason (Amanda) Antijunti, granddaughters Patty (Jeremy) Ramirez, Catherine Rodriguez, Stephanie Rodriguez, and Danielle Rodriguez, and great-grandchildren Reamir, Nicolas, Thomas, Curtis, Ethan, Raeann, and Austin.
Ken is preceded in death by wife Audrey, daughter Leanna, and his parents.
Ken said there was an old saying about arriving at the pearly gates in a calm manner, well-dressed, and under control. His saying was “skid in sideways, clothes a mess, clutching a drink and yelling… WaaHoo! What a ride!”
“Getting old ain’t for sissies”
No funeral upon Ken’s request but all other arrangements made by Neptune.
