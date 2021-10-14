Kenneth Snyder Hunt “Yallup”

July 1, 1958 - October 11, 2021
Valley Hills Funeral Home
Kenneth Snyder Hunt 63 went to the creator October 11, 2021 in his home at Wapato, WA. He was born July 1, 1958 in Toppenish. He is the son of late James J. Hunt Jr. & Melinda Ann Yallup Hunt.
He was and avid gill-net fisherman of Celilo. He also loved hunting. A man of many trades, he also was a caretaker for Priest Rapids Longhouse & Village for 12 or more years doing lawn maintenance.
Kenneth is survived by his children Destiny Hunt-Buck, and Nikkia Owlchild of Priest Rapids; his siblings Jennifer Jim, Tammy Hunt White, Leslie Jim, Vincent Hunt, Marnie Hunt, Jody Hunt, & Sarah Hunt.
Dressing Services will be held Thursday October 14, 2021 10:00 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA with Burial to follow at Winnier Cemetery Toppenish, WA.
Please send condolences to Valleyhillsfh.com.
