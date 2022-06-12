Kenneth Schmidt

March 26, 1953 - May 18, 2022
Ken was welcomed into this world in 1953 by his parents, Phil and Phyllis Schmidt, and his big sister Kathryn; soon his little brother, Ron, joined him. He had a magical childhood, growing up a country boy with tractors and trees, while vacations were spent fishing and camping on the saltwater. After graduating as an Eagle Scout from Toppenish High School in 1971, he joined the Army, spending time in Korea. He pursued higher education at CWU and received his JD from the University of Puget Sound.
Ken's entire adult life was in service to others and he never turned a blind eye to someone in need, from his service in the military as a mental health counselor to his work as a lawyer in Yakima. His home was a safe haven for all no matter who they were or what the need, the door was always open. He always had a kind word and would go out of his way to help in whatever way he could. Instead of cruising the San Juan Islands for his retirement, he and Sherrie chose to raise Serenity Ann, a wonderful girl whom Ken and Sherrie welcomed into their home as their own child, and whom he adored. When the Skagit river recently flooded out the town of Hamilton, Ken's first act was to make about 20 gallons of soup; he spent the next few days finding ways to make it available to the town's residents sheltered at the church. Ken and his family enjoyed that soup for days! Even to his last day his thoughts were of taking care of his community and his family. He never complained and was always a joy to be around.
He had a heart of gold, always caring for others, but especially his family. He is survived by his three children, Misti (Long), Fraser Schmidt and Lara (Green), and his two cherished grandchildren as well as his wife, Sherrie and Serenity Ann, his mother Phyllis Schmidt and his sister, Kathryn Rawn.
Ken departed this world to join his father and brother in heaven on May 18, 2022. He will be missed by all who knew him, whether through boating, community, church or family. Services and interment will be held at 9:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anacortes, followed by a short reception. Rest in peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in