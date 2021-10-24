Kenneth Ray Brandt, born on December 31, 1960 to James Sr. and Faye Brandt, gained his wings on October 2, 2021.
He resided in Sunnyside, WA.
A nomadic spirit who wasn’t afraid to get lost. As a seeker of the great outdoors, he passionately pursued happiness, tranquility, solitude and community. A weekend warrior with a lifelong love affair for motocross and trail riding. Received numerous commendations racing across the Pacific Northwest. Actively encouraged family and friends to partake in the dust exchange. Always proud even in defeat knowing the stars would align to take back bragging rights. Regularly attended Washougal MX Park events for 25 years. Proudly participated in their amateur events. When the time felt right, he hung up those boots and shifted to side-by-side four wheeled off-roading. Whether it was two wheels or four his adventures seemed boundless, trekking across states, connecting and impacting the lives of countless others. A devout working man with self-taught ingenuity. Fulfilled by the notion that nothing could beat building, fabricating, welding, or repairing something with his own two hands and a set of tools. His dedication to his craft meant the world as he laid foundation for the future to be here long after his time on Earth. As a dad his unspoken bond with his children meant he could always give them time and space knowing he was there when they were ready. A warming presence whose smile, charisma, and enthusiasm for life could inspire and lift spirits. In spare time at home, he followed pro wrestling entertainment and endless hours of YouTube videos. Ken had a big sweet tooth. His favorite was white chocolate macadamia nut cookies. In his youth, Ken lost his eldest brother James Jr., a.k.a. Spider, who earned his nickname competing for Toppenish High School in wrestling tournaments. In addition to cultivating a backyard garden, he played pit-master at social gatherings showcasing his bravura of BBQ grilling & smoking skills. Made weekend camp outs communal bringing together good friends good food under the stars.
Survived by his significant other Rhonda Wood. His children Kenny Jr., Shannon, and Kristofer Brandt. Previous marriage to Jenna Brandt. Siblings Chuck, Jack, and Richard Brandt. His fur grandkids Patches & Snoppy. We were all blessed to have known him as Dad, husband, brother, partner, and friend.
A private service will be held next year.
