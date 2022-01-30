Valley Hills Funeral Home
Kenneth Randle Peckman passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at the age of 99.
He was born August 19, 1922 in Kearney, Nebraska to Roy August Peckman and Pearle Pauline Marlatt. Kenneth (Dad) was a brother to nine siblings, eight brothers and one sister, and enjoyed telling stories about growing up on the farm and the trouble ten kids could cause.
When World War II broke out, dad and three of his brothers enlisted in the Army and served their country.
Dad was stationed in Burma, India and was part of the Signal Corps.
At the end of the war, dad moved to Yakima and married Dorothy Elaine Peckman on Oct. 3, 1954. Together they raised a family of five children.
Dad worked for the Yakima Post Office for thirty years, starting out as a mail carrier and later as a clerk.
He loved growing a large garden and raising a few head of cattle. Always a farm boy at heart.
He will be greatly missed by his children and their spouses, Patti Hall (Edward), Debra Paddock (Lynn), Larry Peckman (Kendra), Jerry Peckman (Sharon), and Gary Peckman (Tish); his 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Love you Dad.
Viewing will begin at 12:00 pm on January 31, 2022 at Valley Hills Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at 2:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
