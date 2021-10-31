Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kenneth Peck McCoy, 80 years old, passed away at home surrounded by his family after battling leukemia. He was born August 31, 1941 in Portland, OR to Helen J. Peck and Melvin O. McCoy.
After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany. He spent 11 years in the Air Force before transferring to the Navy and was stationed in San Diego where he met the love of his life, Patti Holcomb, and they married February 25, 1978. They moved to Yakima in 1979 and he began his career at the Department of Corrections, from where he retired after 25 years.
He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, woodworking, and his dogs.
He leaves behind his son Vince McCoy and daughter-in-law Melodi McCoy, granddaughter Amanda McCoy, grandson Jonah McCoy, great-granddaughters Sophia Clark, Hannah Baughman, and Harper McCoy, and a great-grandson, Hudson McCoy. He is preceded in death by his mother Helen Pullido, father Melvin McCoy, wife Patti McCoy, son Mark McCoy, and his grandson Jeffrey McCoy.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
