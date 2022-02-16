Kenneth Paul Heilman of Wapato, Washington passed away on February 11, 2022. Ken was born April 13, 1954 in Toppenish, Washington. In 1972 he married Ramona Rodgriguez and together they raised three daughters, Trudy Curtis, Julie Heilman, and Mindy Heilman.
Ken grew up participating in the FFA and worked with horses. He competed in rodeos and earned many awards and trophies. Ken had extraordinary work ethics working from sunrise to sunset everyday. He enjoyed welding and operating equipment. Ken and Ramona started a successful business, which is still in operation today, Ken’s Construction.
Ken enjoyed playing with his grandchild Jason, Tyler, Morgan, Haylee, Alley, Rylee, April, May and great-grandchildren Saya, Kayda and Daymien. Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, mother, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ken will be missed by his family and the many that he influenced!
