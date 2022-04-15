Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Kenneth Max Robinson, age 81, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA, April 11, 2022. Max loved Jesus and is now celebrating with his Lord and Savior. He was born on July 12, 1940 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima, WA to John and Leora (Burks) Robinson. He attended Wide Hollow Elementary and then West Valley High School in 1955 then transferred to A.C. Davis High School in 1957.
In 1959 he was inducted into the Army at Fort Ord, CA, and was trained as an Army Medic at the Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, CO. After a short stay at Fort Benning, Georgia he went to Okinawa, Japan where he served 23 months and joined the Okinawa Amateur Radio Club. While on leave, he married and moved to San Francisco, CA where he lived at the Presidio Army base. In 1966, Max and his wife adopted their son Tom, then their daughter Cindy in 1971.
In August 1967 Max was honorably discharged and the family moved back to Yakima where he worked for ACE TV and met his hunting and fishing buddy John Webb. In 1968, Max had great memories from coaching his brother Andy’s 5th Ave DQ Little league team, which won 42 games in a row!
After living in Yakima for several years Max started working for PNW Bell Telephone as an installer-repairman. He eventually moved to the West Seattle and transferred from lineman to Engineer. Max then was remarried, and his son Josh was born in 1981. Many years were spent watching Josh play baseball and soccer. Max loved to debate the strategies of baseball with Josh, rarely did they agree on strategy, but the conversations were unforgettable. They loved to play Nintendo together, with Max often dominating the play time.
In 1989 Max was offered early retirement and in 1999 he met Rebecca Anderson who grew up in Maple Valley, WA. They were married on Valentine’s Day 2001 at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Together they moved to Yakima enjoying family camping trips with his brothers and sister in-laws Jim, Cathy, Andy and Fran. Max & Rebecca also enjoyed playing with their dogs and loving their many grandchildren. They frequently visited estate sales to find special treasures. Max and Rebecca attended Stone Church for many years where they were able to build wonderful friendships with many people in their home groups. They were able to travel cross country through North and South Dakota visiting family and hitting their favorite spots. This trip and their trip to Hawaii will last in Rebecca’s heart.
Max and Rebecca volunteered together for the Red Cross and enjoyed providing relief for the people of Yakima, where he was hired as the Emergency Services Manager. He felt great pride when he was allowed to drive the Red Cross van to Louisiana to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina. Max volunteered for Sunrise Outreach working with the homeless in Yakima. He also volunteered at Lifegate, a Worldvision backed group, where agencies in the community can access resources. Through all of these volunteer experiences Max built great friendships and walked alongside those in need in our community.
Max also spent time coaching baseball at Davis HS and working with the West Valley DECA program both with his son Tom. Over the years Max enjoyed playing fastpitch and slowpitch softball, hunting, talking to others on his HAM radio and generally debating all things with his sons Tom and Josh. Softball and baseball wove their way through his life, playing, watching, coaching and debating the sport. He loved coaching his brother Andy and watching his brother Jim play softball, and he was fortunate to have two sons who loved to play the game.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca Robinson, sister Teresa (Mike) Pienta, brothers Andy (Fran) Robinson, and Jim (Cathy) Robinson, his children Tom (Yvonne) Robinson, daughter Cindy (Darin) Deccio and Josh Robinson, his stepchildren Nick (Aly) Anderson and Melinda Anderson; his grandchildren Delaney and Maisy Robinson, McCall Deccio, Ava, Lila and Gracelynn Robinson and Hunter Vinson, Eryn Detsch, Aria, Porter and Lila Anderson, and his many nieces and nephews, along with even more great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Leora Robinson and his brother John Luther and sister Linda.
Service for Max will be held Monday, April 18th at 3:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home at 201 N. 2nd Street Yakima, WA 98901. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to WorldVision or Sunrise Outreach of Yakima and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in