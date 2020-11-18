Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kenneth Lynn Thomas was born on 1/18/1957 to Kermet and Doris Thomas in Anaheim, CA, and passed away at home in Yakima, WA with his wife, DeeDee, by his side on 11/10/2020. He attended school at Davis and worked for the City of Yakima for 27 years and then for USDA Wildlife Services.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Kermet Thomas; grandparents Everett and Edna Hilton; aunt and uncle Barbara and Dan Trabant; and son-in-law, Shawn Ripley. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette (DeeDee) Thomas; mother, Doris Thomas; daughter, Renee; step children, Jeff and Heidi; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Taylor, Kali, Zane, Jay, Jenna, Darian, Kiela, and Jonathon James; his great-grandchildren, Luke, Liam, Laynee Mae, Emma, Ella, Jameson, Noah and Addison; his sisters, Patricia Garoutte, Penni Guarin (Dave), and Donna Brown (Robert); numerous nieces and nephews; his beloved dog and partner, Koda Bear; and his grand dogs Benelli, Griffey, Rawlings, and Charlie.
The grandkids say, “We will always cherish the many weekends spent at grandpa’s house as kids. Him helping us make snowmen (and adding his clothing for the final touches), driving us around on the four-wheeler, fishing at his pond, and so many other fun memories. Grandpa was an avid outdoorsman who loved to share his hunting adventures and stories with us. Whether it was tagging along at elk camp, or summers spent at Lake Kachess, he loved to share those moments with us and was always so proud of us. We are thankful for the time spent with him and will miss him dearly. We love you grandpa and hope there are some big fish and bucks in heaven for you.”
Ken will be missed by all, including his many friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Emmans III, and his hospice team Jackie and Madison, for their expertise and compassionate care.
There will be no services at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
