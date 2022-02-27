Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kenneth Lewis Stevens, age 65, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on February 20, 2022. He fought a courageous battle after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme a year ago. He was born on August 10, 1956, to the late Robert and Carole (Purkey) Stevens in Findlay, Ohio.
He graduated from Elmwood High School in 1974. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974 to 1978, stationed in Texas, New Mexico, and Alaska. He married Debra K. Chambard on August 20, 1983. Ken worked at Yakima Regional Medical Center (formerly St. Elizabeth Medical Center/Providence Yakima Medical Center) for 38 years in various departments including Storeroom/Supplies, Dialysis, Bio-Medical Engineering, and doing Maintenance up until the day the building was sold. He had many friends in the “hospital family.”
Ken enjoyed sports, playing softball, golf, and bowling, especially going to the bowling tournaments with friends. He was very involved in his kids’ activities, coaching his son and daughter’s baseball, basketball and football teams and attending all of their middle and high school games. Ken looked forward to all the “Mayberry” neighborhood barbecues. He was involved with the Lower Naches and Naches Lions Clubs for many years. Ken also had been a member of the Bloomdale, OH Volunteer Fire Department.
Ken is survived by his wife, Debra of Yakima; his son, Ryan and wife Krystal of Graham, WA, daughter Tasha and husband Chad of Selah, WA; three grandchildren, Weston, Paige and Kara; three sisters, Connie (Mike) of Ohio, Bonnylyn of Michigan, and Crystal (Guy) of Ohio; also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Carole Stevens, his brother Bruce Stevens, and his father-in-law George Chambard.
Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospet, Moxee, WA 98936). A family Graveside Service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2:30 pm also at Brookside Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Memorials may be made to Northstar Lodge Cancer Care Center and/or Gleed Fire Department and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
