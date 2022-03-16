Kenneth Lee Lewis endured a final illness and hospitalization at Yakima Valley Memorial hospital, 2811 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98902 in early January, 2022.
Ken died Tuesday, 15 February 2022 in hospice care at Cottage in the Meadow Hospice, 1208 South 48th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. Funeral arrangements are with Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 West Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902.
Ken expressed a wish to be cremated and buried near his parents at Terrace Heights Memorial Park cemetery, 3001 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA. Ken left little money, and Krystl Acrea (360-999-9760, krystlacrea1975@gmail.com), who sat with Ken during his last days, indicated that final interment expenses would be appreciated in memoriam.
Ken will be remembered by Julie, who works at the St. Michael’s food bank, Timer, Jason Love (509-864-1540), Amanda, Roberta Eaglespeaker, David R. Weyeneth, Sr., Krystal Acrea, and many who attended community functions Ken facilitated.
Ken was active in human rights work and in providing social life and civil liberties for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, and Allies (LGBTQA) community in Yakima and throughout the state of Washington. He served on the Human Rights Commission for Washington State.
Ken rallied friends for a very colorful parade float up Yakima Avenue in an annual Sun Fair Parade, for which Yakima Pride was awarded the Community Float plaque.
Ken was concerned that resources continue to be made available for Southeast Yakima people, and when a plan was discussed to demolish the SE Yakima Community Center, now named the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, he had thousands of appeals printed in English and Spanish to bring Spanish-speaking and English-speaking folks to a Yakima Civic Center forum to express widespread community desire to keep the Community Center functioning.
The Yakima Herald-Republic newspaper published a great review of a 2015 Yakima Pride celebration by reporter Pat Muir, updated 10 July 2016, posted with photos of drag queens preparing for the show hosted by the Yakima Unitarian Church, 225 N. 2nd St.
LGBTQA events were arranged by Ken at the Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Avenue, Yakima, WA 98901. Drag queen dances were also held in the venue there in the east rooms.
First Fridays was a weekly social gathering for Yakima LGBTQA folks at the “Old Pizza Hut” Yakima County Conference Center at the corner of Lincoln and First. Ken arranged for donated pizza, video entertainment, and made outreach to garner support.
It was on the street corner there that Ken and First Fridays held a street corner sign demonstration supporting LGBTQA rights which was featured on a page 1 Yakima Herald-Republic photograph.
