Kenneth L. Hoyt, 71, of Newport, Washington gained his angel wings on February 23, 2020 with his loving partner Theresa by his side. Kenny was born on December 24, 1948 in Toppenish, Washington. He was the oldest son of Ervy Sr. and Irene (Liebrecht) Hoyt. He was raised and educated in Toppenish before joining the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1974, he worked in construction and as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement.
In April of 1976, he was filled with absolute joy when his little red-headed daughter, LeAnne, was born. He was very proud of his daughter and loved her “bunches.”
He was a longtime proud member of the world’s first jeep club The Yakima Ridgerunners. He was known as “S*** Howdy.”
Upon his retirement, he and Theresa settled in Newport, Washington. They enjoyed traveling to Arizona, working together at the RV park, boating and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed visiting with Theresa’s children and especially her grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
Kenny is survived by his loving partner, Theresa Underwood of Newport; his only daughter, LeAnne and son-in-law Larry Wolf of Yakima; cousins: Sharon Chase, Janet Chase, Ray Hoyt, Randy Hoyt, and Jimmie Hoyt; and aunt Betty Hoyt. A private family/friend celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
