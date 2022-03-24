Colonial Funeral Home
Kenneth “Kenny” Holmes, born May 10, 1943 in Walla Walla, WA and raised in Toppenish, received his G.E.D while living in California. Ken was a member of Ducks Unlimited for over 30 years. After many years of working, he followed his passion for woodworking and opened K.G Woodworks, whatever you wanted made out of wood, he would make it.
He is survived by his wife Virginia (Sweetums) Holmes, sons Jeremy, Jason and Jude, daughter-in-law Angela and two grandsons, Jonas and Jude.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 26, 2022 at the Toppenish Eagles Noon - 3 PM.
