Kenneth (Ken) R. Black

May 17, 1938 - March 3, 2022
Kenneth R. Black died peacefully at home in Mukilteo, Washington, March 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Ken, as he was known, was born May 17, 1938 in Yakima, Washington to Selma (Kobernick) Black and Alton Black and had two younger brothers, Eugene (Gene) and Robert. He spent all of his adult life as a resident of Washington, including the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Mukilteo. Ken graduated from Everett High School in 1956 and then from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma in 1960. He served six years in the Army Reserve in the Medical Corps and graduated from the University of Washington with a masters degree in social work in 1966. Ken married Marcia Mittelstaedt Black on November 24, 1963 in Connell, Washington. They had two children, Donald Black and Kimberly (Black) Schwittay, and one grandchild, Maxwell Carson. Ken worked for the State of Washington for 25 years, transitioning to be an instructor at Heritage College in Toppenish, Washington in the social work program, before finishing out his work life in perhaps his favorite job as a starter and marshal at Walter Hall Golf Course in Everett, Washington. Besides his family, Ken’s life-long passion was the Boy Scouts of America. He was an Eagle Scout at the age of 13 and went on to serve as a Cub Master, Scout Master, and Board member for the Grand Columbia Council and Mount Baker Council, before finishing up his scouting service by volunteering for two summers in his late 70s at the Fire Mountain Scout Reservation. Ken is survived by his wife of 58 plus years, Marcia, son Donald and wife Mindy Black of Seattle, daughter Kim and husband Mark Schwittay of Snohomish, grandson Max of Mukilteo, brother Robert (Joanna) Black of Goodyear, Arizona, sister-in-law Laura (Aubey) Black of Snohomish, Washington, and nephews Steven (Jill) Black, of Atlanta, Georgia and Kevin (Kendra) Black of Snohomish. He was predeceased by his parents Alton and Selma, and brother Gene. Ken’s smile, infectious good nature, and kind words will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Pointe of Grace Lutheran Church in Mukilteo, Washington on Saturday, March 19th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Baker Council, BSA or Pointe of Grace Lutheran Church.
