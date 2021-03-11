Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Kenneth “Ken” Dale Herauf, 75, of Yakima passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at his home on March 8, 2021. Born to John Herauf and Eva Morrell Herauf in Seattle, WA on June 30, 1945.
Ken was married to Carol Strader for 55 years raising three daughters. He worked at Fuller O’Brien for many years, retiring from Jeld-Wen Windows and Patio Doors after 30 years. Besides being a handyman and mechanic to his daughters, he enjoyed golfing, traveling with his family and friends, working on old cars, going to car shows, watching Seattle Seahawks football and Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball, and was a collector of many “treasures.”
He is survived by his wife, Carol of Yakima, WA, three daughters: Michelle “Shelly” (Craig) Caudill, Mikelle “Kelly” Connelly, of Yakima and Tara (Matt) Feider of Medical Lake, WA; grandchildren: Nicole Caudill, Aaron Caudill, Valerie Connelly, Cara Connelly all of Yakima and Owen Feider of Medical Lake; great-grandchildren: Emalynn, Declan and Harper all of Yakima; one sister, Sandee Chavez, niece Renee Chavez and nephew Jeff Chavez all of Colorado; brothers and sisters-in-law: Mick and Idella Strader and Kim and Richard Huard (brother from another mother) all of Yakima.
Viewing will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 12th at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am on March 15th at West Hills Memorial Park. Those attending should meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Star Lodge or charity of your choice and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
