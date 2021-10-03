Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ken Gipson was born on December 25, 1940, in Yakima to George Roger and Nellie Pearl (Dunn) Gipson. He passed from an apparent heart attack on September 21, 2021.
Growing up in the family business of buying and selling used furniture and antiques from an early age. In the 60’s he worked as a Master Baker in Yakima and Kettle Falls. Ken and brother Tom had a Commercial Janitorial Service in the 70’s. He went on to work at Yakima Valley College as Custodian Lead, retiring in 2005.
Ken married Lucille Balcom in November 1962 and they had 3 children: Annette, Carl, and Roger. Ken married Wilma “June” Butler in December 1976. He raised her 3 boys: Nelvin, Terry and Mark as his own. He enjoyed fishing, casino slots and betting the horses.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, his wife June, brothers: Cliford, Bobby, Gerald Leroy Sr., Norman, Thomas and sister: Lyla “Pauline,” stepson: Mark Johnson. He is survived by, Annie (Jeff) Lester, Carl, Roger (Annette) Ludwig, stepsons: Melvin (Tami) Wagner and Terry (April) Wagner, brothers: Ray (Joan) and Charlie; sisters: Marilyn Kelly, Phyllis Strain, Aunt Helen and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
