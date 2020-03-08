Valley Hills Funeral Home
Kenneth James Sorchych, 76 of Prosser passed away peacefully in his home on March 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Ken was born on June 16, 1943, and came to the Prosser area in 1975.
Ken was born in Wisconsin, was an avid fisherman and loved being outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, daughter Brenda, sister Annette, & brother Mike.
Ken is survived by his daughter Leann (John) Espineira of Antioch, CA, son James (Veronica) of Prosser, son Mark (Sandra) of Toppenish, and son Phillip (Esperanza) of Sunnyside. Ken had 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Prosser at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00 am.
We invite all who wish to celebrate his life to attend.
