Kenneth James Schwindt

Husband and brother, Ken Schwindt entered the Kingdom of Heaven and met Jesus on the eve of Dec. 20th 2021. Born May 2nd 1961. A lifelong Yakima native. Ken loved people and excitement. That’s why he chose the grocery retail business for a career. Never a dull moment he would say. He and wife Violet spent many years visiting Leavenworth, WA. Ken loved the old German cultures, traditions, music… nothing like a polka now. Ken deeply loved Violet, the flower of his life! They were inseparable. They have many birdfeeders and enjoyed the varying species that migrated through their yard. Kenny had 3 German shepherds in his life! Bruno, Wolf, and Sugar Bear. He had joy running them along the Terrace Heights irrigation canal. He liked the Seahawks… but the L.A. Rams were always his lifelong football team.
Kenny is survived by his wife Violet, stepson Jeff (Sallee & their children), brothers Gerald, John, David (Sonia) Schwindt and sister Karen (Randy) Stephens of Yakima, and brother Douglas Schwindt of Eugene, OR. Survived by many nephews and nieces as well. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Helen (Urlacher) Schwindt. We will see you again soon brother.
No services are planned at this time.
What a Friend we have in Jesus, All our sins and griefs to bear! What a privilege to carry, Everything to God in prayer! O what peace we often forfeit, O what needless pain we bear, All because we do not carry, Everything to God in prayer!
