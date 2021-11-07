Rainier Memorial Center
On October 29, 2021, Kenneth Gibbins (Papa Kenny) passed away. He was 95 years old.
Ken was born on August 26, 1926 to John and Ada Gibbins in Wheeler, Texas. On August 17, 1946, he married the love of his life, Marie Rolison, and they were together for 75 years. They moved to Toppenish and started their family. Ken worked for the city of Toppenish until his retirement in the early 1980’s.
Ken loved to meet new people and share his stories. He loved fishing and traveling with his wife to Cannon Beach, Ore., their favorite destination.
He is preceded in death by his 2 daughters and fishing buddies Patricia Gipson and Kim Bailey. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie. He is also survived by his 3 daughters, Pamela Jones of Oklahoma, Marryanne Nordburg and Noelle James, both from Yakima. He is also a grandpa to 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. There will be no services at his time. If you ever met Kenny, just remember a funny story he told, and smile. Services are under the direction of Rainier Memorial Center.
