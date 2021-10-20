Kenneth Foster Rank

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ken passed away at home on October 11, 2021. He was born on September 16, 1944 to Virgil and Oreen Rank as their youngest son. He graduated from Toppenish High School in 1963 and enlisted in the Army with basic training at Fort Ord, Ca. After his discharge, one of his occupations was water well drilling with his brother Vernon. When he retired, Ken enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching old westerns and trying to recreate his mother’s favorite recipes. He is survived by his brother Vernon, daughter Corinna, two grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Floyd. Ken was a friend to many and will be missed. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
